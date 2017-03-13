Frontier Airlines, Silver Airways dro...

Frontier Airlines, Silver Airways dropping service to Cuba

Read more: The Daily News-Record

Frontier Airlines and Silver Airways are dropping air service to Cuba, saying other airlines are adding too many flights to the island nation and making the routes unprofitable. U.S. airlines rushed to begin flights to Cuba last year after the Obama administration allowed commercial service for the first time in more than half a century.

