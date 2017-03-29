Frontier Airlines said to be aiming for IPO in second quarter

Frontier Airlines Inc., the no-frills Denver-based carrier whose aircraft feature animals on the tails, is aiming to go public as soon as the second quarter, people with knowledge of the matter said. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deutsche Bank AG, Citigroup Inc. and Evercore Partners Inc. are the leading underwriters on the deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.