Frontier Airlines said to be aiming for IPO in second quarter
Frontier Airlines Inc., the no-frills Denver-based carrier whose aircraft feature animals on the tails, is aiming to go public as soon as the second quarter, people with knowledge of the matter said. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deutsche Bank AG, Citigroup Inc. and Evercore Partners Inc. are the leading underwriters on the deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.
