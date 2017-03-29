Frontier Airlines said to be aiming f...

Frontier Airlines said to be aiming for IPO in second quarter

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Frontier Airlines Inc., the no-frills Denver-based carrier whose aircraft feature animals on the tails, is aiming to go public as soon as the second quarter, people with knowledge of the matter said. JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deutsche Bank AG, Citigroup Inc. and Evercore Partners Inc. are the leading underwriters on the deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virgin America Flight Attendants 23 hr Leggings are US 3
News United Airlines Responds, Says Customers 'Welco... Tue CaptJoe 1
United Non Rev mistake and Dumba$$ Social Media... Mar 26 Sarah Silverman AKA 3
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 153
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
News The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel... Mar 15 Alien Touch 3
News Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha... Mar 10 wichita-rick 6
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,176 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC