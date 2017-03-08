Flight lessons
The fifth-graders at McKinley Elementary School in Lisbon are flying high as they learn how the scientific process they are studying in class is applied by Southwest Airlines pilot Leonard Diludovico of Leetonia in his everyday life. A four-week program, in existence for 20 years, called Adopt-A-Pilot comes into their classroom and they learn about airplanes and flying.
