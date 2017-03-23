Flight from Nashville reports problem, lands safely at RDU
A plane from Nashville circled several times before landing safely at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Friday just before 5 p.m. Southwest Airlines flight 4467 left Nashville at 2:05 p.m. and was scheduled to land at RDU at 4:25 p.m. The 737 was carrying 123 people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|3
|Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha...
|Mar 10
|wichita-rick
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC