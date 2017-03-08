EU regulators set to fine Air France-...

EU regulators set to fine Air France-KLM, other airlines - sources

EU antitrust regulators are set to hand down hefty fines to Air France-KLM, British Airways and other carriers, more than a year after an EU court rejected a 2010 sanction totalling almost 800 million euros , two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second highest, said the European Commission's 2010 decision on 11 air cargo carriers contained contradictions.

