EU re-imposes US$835 million cartel fine on air cargo firms
The European Union has re-imposed fines totalling US$835 million on 11 air cargo companies, including Air Canada, even though the EU's high court threw out the original case in 2015 on a procedural issue. The European Commission said Friday that it has fixed the original error and re-established the fines because the antitrust case, as such, hadn't been addressed by the EU's General Court.
