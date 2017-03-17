EU re-imposes US$835 million cartel fine on air cargo firms

The European Union has re-imposed fines totalling US$835 million on 11 air cargo companies, including Air Canada, even though the EU's high court threw out the original case in 2015 on a procedural issue. The European Commission said Friday that it has fixed the original error and re-established the fines because the antitrust case, as such, hadn't been addressed by the EU's General Court.

