EU re-imposes US$835 million cartel f...

EU re-imposes US$835 million cartel fine on air cargo firms

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The European Union has re-imposed fines totalling US$835 million on 11 air cargo companies, including Air Canada, even though the EU's high court threw out the original case in 2015 on a procedural issue. The European Commission said Friday that it has fixed the original error and re-established the fines because the antitrust case, as such, hadn't been addressed by the EU's General Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 6 min CodeTalker 136
News The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel... Wed Alien Touch 3
News Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha... Mar 10 wichita-rick 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ... Feb 24 collins 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,633,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC