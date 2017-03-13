Embattled SAA says its losses keep going up
South African Airways dropped a bombshell on Friday when it told Parliament that its projected losses for this financial year would amount to R3.5 billion. This was revealed in a response to questions asked by the finance standing committee when it enquired about operating losses should the economic environment become unfavourable.
