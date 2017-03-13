Embattled SAA says its losses keep go...

Embattled SAA says its losses keep going up

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

South African Airways dropped a bombshell on Friday when it told Parliament that its projected losses for this financial year would amount to R3.5 billion. This was revealed in a response to questions asked by the finance standing committee when it enquired about operating losses should the economic environment become unfavourable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... 25 min Cordwainer Trout 1
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 2 hr o see the light 144
News The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel... Mar 15 Alien Touch 3
News Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha... Mar 10 wichita-rick 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ... Feb 24 collins 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,707 • Total comments across all topics: 279,654,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC