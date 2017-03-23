Elderly couple bound for GR accidenta...

Elderly couple bound for GR accidentally flown to rural NY

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

Elderly grandparents who were flying from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to see family in West Michigan instead found themselves at a tiny airport on the New York-Ontario border. Then, when they realized they were in the wrong place, they were sent all the way back to Fort Lauderdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 162
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
News The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel... Mar 15 Alien Touch 3
News Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha... Mar 10 wichita-rick 6
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Tolerman 31
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ... Feb 24 collins 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,780,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC