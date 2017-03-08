Delta's CEO sounds optimistic note fo...

Delta's CEO sounds optimistic note for 2017; hopes to meet Buffett

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Delta Air Lines Inc. Chief Executive Ed Bastian on Thursday sounded an optimistic note for 2017 earnings and said he expects to meet soon with the company's newest and biggest investor, billionaire Warren Buffett. Two months ago Delta announced last year's record-breaking performance, but noted that higher fuel prices and wage costs could weigh on margins during the March quarter before they expand again in the second half of the year.

