Delta Airlines Has Its First Black Female Captain
And in 2016, Johnson made history again as Delta Air Lines' first black female captain. Delta celebrated Johnson in February, but Women's History Month is also a fitting time to recognize the aviation pioneer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|3 hr
|Tolerman
|31
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC