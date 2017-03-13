Delta Air Lines acquires bigger stake in Aeromexico

Delta Air Lines, which operates daily, nonstop flights from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport to Atlanta and Minneapolis, has increased its stake in Grupo Aeromexico. Delta said Monday that it successfully completed its cash tender offer to purchase an additional 32 percent of the outstanding capital stock of the parent company of Aeromexico for $53 a share - for a total of $620 million.

