Delta Air Lines acquires bigger stake in Aeromexico
Delta Air Lines, which operates daily, nonstop flights from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport to Atlanta and Minneapolis, has increased its stake in Grupo Aeromexico. Delta said Monday that it successfully completed its cash tender offer to purchase an additional 32 percent of the outstanding capital stock of the parent company of Aeromexico for $53 a share - for a total of $620 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha...
|Mar 10
|wichita-rick
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb '17
|Consultant
|4
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC