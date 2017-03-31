Continue reading No-frills Frontier Airlines files for initial public offering
The no-frills carrier filed with an initial offering size of $100 million, according to a filing Friday, which is a placeholder amount used to calculate fees and will change. The company is aiming to go public as soon as the second quarter of this year, people familiar with the matter have said.
