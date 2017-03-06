Confidant of New Jersey governor to b...

Confidant of New Jersey governor to be sentenced in airline scheme

10 hrs ago

A former confidant of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will be sentenced on Monday for pressuring United Airlines into operating a flight to an airport near his vacation home, a case that grew out of the "Bridgegate" investigation. David Samson, 77, a former chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, faces as much as two years in prison on charges that he used his position to coerce United to reverse its cancellation of a route between Newark, New Jersey, and Columbia, South Carolina.

