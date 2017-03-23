.com | #ElectronicsBan: Saa Us flights unaffected

South African Airways says it has not imposed a general ban on the use or carriage of electronic devices on board its flights as the airline has not received any directive from US Department of Transportation or the Federal Aviation Administration to restrict or ban usage of electronic devices on board its aircraft. South Africans travelling to the UK and US via Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Cairo, Doha and several other cities will no longer be allowed to use their laptops, iPads, tablets, kindles or e-readers in-flight following the US and UK government ban on electronic devices on flights.

