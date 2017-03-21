China's major airlines set for sunnier skies on US debt reduction
China's three major airlines are on course for improving earnings this year amid ongoing passenger traffic growth and diminished concerns over foreign exchange losses. In anticipation of a further depreciation in the Chinese yuan, Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines have been cutting their US dollar debt exposure, from above 70 per cent at the peak level to below 50 per cent by year-end 2016.
