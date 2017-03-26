China Southern Says in Strategic Talks With American Airlines 22 minutes ago

While China Southern is negotiating a "possible major strategic cooperation" with American Airlines, there's no binding or definitive agreement at this stage, the Guangzhou-based operator said in a filing on Sunday. China Southern has applied to resume trading in Hong Kong on Monday after requesting a halt on March 23. $200 million by Fort Worth, Texas-based American in China Southern's Hong Kong-listed shares, people familiar said last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.