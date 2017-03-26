China Southern Says in Strategic Talks With American Airlines 22 minutes ago
While China Southern is negotiating a "possible major strategic cooperation" with American Airlines, there's no binding or definitive agreement at this stage, the Guangzhou-based operator said in a filing on Sunday. China Southern has applied to resume trading in Hong Kong on Monday after requesting a halt on March 23. $200 million by Fort Worth, Texas-based American in China Southern's Hong Kong-listed shares, people familiar said last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United Non Rev mistake and Dumba$$ Social Media...
|7 hr
|Sarah Silverman AKA
|3
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar 19
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|3
|Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha...
|Mar 10
|wichita-rick
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC