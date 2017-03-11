China Eastern Airlines eyes Clark-Shanghai flights
China Eastern Airlines is set to mount its Clark-Shanghai flights in the next few months targeting mostly business travelers. CIAC President and Chief Executive Officer Alexander Cauguiran disclosed that said executives of China Eastern toured the Clark International Airport facilities last Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha...
|Fri
|wichita-rick
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC