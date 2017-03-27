Cathay warns of possible fraud over cheap Japan tour
Cathay Pacific Airways has warned Thai tourists planning to visit Japan during Songkran that it has not been booked for any chartered flights out of Bangkok during the water festival as claimed in some online advertisements. The airline sent a note to tour agents informing them that it was not involved in a promotional tour package campaign in email advertisements which put its name as the airline of choice.
