Cathay warns of possible fraud over c...

Cathay warns of possible fraud over cheap Japan tour

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Cathay Pacific Airways has warned Thai tourists planning to visit Japan during Songkran that it has not been booked for any chartered flights out of Bangkok during the water festival as claimed in some online advertisements. The airline sent a note to tour agents informing them that it was not involved in a promotional tour package campaign in email advertisements which put its name as the airline of choice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Virgin America Flight Attendants Wed Leggings are US 3
News United Airlines Responds, Says Customers 'Welco... Mar 28 CaptJoe 1
United Non Rev mistake and Dumba$$ Social Media... Mar 26 Sarah Silverman AKA 3
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 152
News 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get... Mar 19 CodeTalker 2
News The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel... Mar 15 Alien Touch 3
News Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha... Mar 10 wichita-rick 6
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,942,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC