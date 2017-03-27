Cathay Pacific aims for HK$4 billion in cuts over three years
Disclosure, from board member of major shareholder Air China, comes despite city's flag carrier declining to specify its saving target Cathay Pacific Airways is seeking HK$4 billion in savings over the next three years with HK$2 billion of the savings targeted for 2017, a major shareholder has disclosed. In the first cost-saving made public, Air China, which has a 30 per cent stake in Hong Kong's flag carrier, backed Cathay Pacific to turn the business around.
