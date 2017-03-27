Cathay Pacific aims for HK$4 billion ...

Cathay Pacific aims for HK$4 billion in cuts over three years

13 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Disclosure, from board member of major shareholder Air China, comes despite city's flag carrier declining to specify its saving target Cathay Pacific Airways is seeking HK$4 billion in savings over the next three years with HK$2 billion of the savings targeted for 2017, a major shareholder has disclosed. In the first cost-saving made public, Air China, which has a 30 per cent stake in Hong Kong's flag carrier, backed Cathay Pacific to turn the business around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

