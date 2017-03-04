Barings LLC Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co
Barings LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,749 shares of the airline's stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period.
