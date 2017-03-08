Australia and New Zealand airlines band together to combat rising airport fees
The biggest airlines in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday said they had formed a new industry advocacy group to combat rising airport fees charged by regional monopolies. Major airports in the two countries are owned by commercial entities such as Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd and Auckland International Airport Ltd, rather than being government-owned as in the United States and parts of Europe.
