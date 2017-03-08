Australia and New Zealand airlines ba...

Australia and New Zealand airlines band together to combat rising airport fees

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The biggest airlines in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday said they had formed a new industry advocacy group to combat rising airport fees charged by regional monopolies. Major airports in the two countries are owned by commercial entities such as Sydney Airport Holdings Ltd and Auckland International Airport Ltd, rather than being government-owned as in the United States and parts of Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06) Mar 3 Alihra 32
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 27 OldCapt 13
AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ... Feb 24 collins 1
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Feb 22 rpt777 1
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... Feb 9 OldCapt 2
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,732 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC