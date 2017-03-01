Asia's Scoot spreads wings to Europe, picks Athens as entry point
Singapore Airlines' wholly-owned, low-cost carrier Scoot plans to launch a long-haul service to Europe, picking Athens as its entry point, executives said on Wednesday. "Athens will be our first destination to Europe, a good spot for us to expand our network," Budget Aviation Holdings Chief Executive Lee Lik Hsin told Reuters.
