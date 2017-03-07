ANA to introduce A380 for Honolulu routes
All Nippon Airways Co. will introduce the Airbus A380 aircraft on its route between Narita International Airport and Honolulu in spring 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Alihra
|32
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Feb 16
|Econo
|2
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC