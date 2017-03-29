American Airlines buys stake in China Southern for $200m
Technicians take part in a plane repair contest at the China Southern Airlines' maintenance and engineering base in Shenyang, Liaoning province. [Photo/Xinhua] China Southern Airlines Co signed an agreement on Tuesday to sell a minority stake to American Airlines Group Inc for $200 million, in a deal which links top carriers in the Asian and US markets.
