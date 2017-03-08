Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden suppo...

Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden supports air traffic control privatization to modernize system

Read more: Business Journal

Alaska Air Group Inc. CEO Brad Tilden said Wednesday the nation's air traffic control system should be privatized and modernized to deal with congestion and delays. "We need to move faster," Tilden told members of the House of Representatives in testimony before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee on aviation in Washington, D.C. SeaTac-based Alaska Airlines is the West Coast's largest airline and the nation's fifth largest.

