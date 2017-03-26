Alabama Man Arrested In Colorado After Escape

Teens Wearing Leggings Barred From United Flight At DIA Two teenage girls were barred by a gate agent from boarding a United Airlines flight from Denver to Minneapolis because they were wearing leggings. Study: Livestock Grazing Can Benefit Struggling Bird Species A new study suggests some livestock grazing can benefit a ground-dwelling bird that's suffered a dramatic population decline across its 11-state range in the U.S. West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.