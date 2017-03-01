Airlines Tumble as Delta Cuts View fo...

Airlines Tumble as Delta Cuts View for Pricing-Power Gauge

U.S. carriers fell the most in five weeks as Delta Air Lines Inc. cut its forecast for a key revenue gauge and President Donald Trump issued a revised order restricting entry by people from six predominantly Muslim countries. Passenger revenue for each seat flown a mile -- a closely watched measure of pricing power -- will be flat this quarter, Atlanta-based Delta said in a presentation Monday.

