Airlines cancel flights ahead of winter storm
USA airlines canceled thousands of flights ahead of Tuesday's blizzard in the northeastern United States, but the weaker-than-forecast storm left some passengers complaining the preemptive strategy was too drastic. EPAM Systems Inc. canceled an annual investor day Tuesday in NY because of the approaching storm, and Innophos Holdings Inc. delayed a similar meeting that had been set for March 15. There were also three departing flights canceled this morning, according to airport officials.
