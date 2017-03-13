Airlines Cancel 5,300 Flights Ahead of U.S. Northeast Storm 38 minutes ago

Airlines Cancel 5,300 Flights Ahead o...

Airlines Cancel 5,300 Flights Ahead of U.S. Northeast Storm

Read more: Bloomberg

American Airlines canceled all flights to New York City's two airports Tuesday as carriers grounded more than 5,300 trips ahead of a winter storm that threatens to batter the U.S. Northeast. The New York area was under a blizzard warning with snowfall of as much as 24 inches and wind gusts of up to 55 miles per hour expected on Tuesday.

