Airlines cancel 1,200 flights ahead of major snowstorm

6 hrs ago

Airlines have already begun canceling flights for Tuesday in anticipation of a major snowstorm expected to hit the East Coast. The majority of the flights grounded were by Southwest Airlines, which has called off 880 scheduled Tuesday departures as of 9:20 a.m., according to Flightware.com.

