Air France Begins New Service To Accra

Air France officially launched the opening of its direct flight between Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Accra on Wednesday in Ghana. The launch, which was under the theme, 'France and Ghana 1957-2017: moving forward together,' heralded activities planned to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations between France and Ghana, this year, through a series of economic, cultural and educational activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.