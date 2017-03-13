2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get new names
There are 2 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 14 hrs ago, titled 2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get new names. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:
School officials in Palo Alto have unanimously voted to rename two middle schools that bear the names of leaders in the eugenics movement. School officials in Palo Alto have unanimously voted to rename two middle schools that bear the names of leaders in the eugenics movement.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
The Democrat Leftist continued and expanded attempts to rewrite history and hide their despicable pasts continues.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
536
Location hidden
|
#2 4 hrs ago
The snowflakes are like Hillary and Obama. They have to expand their fake news due to the fact they had no real news to generate. It was all under the table.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|4 hr
|CodeTalker
|146
|The Latest: Judge in Hawaii puts Trump's travel...
|Mar 15
|Alien Touch
|3
|Passenger causes plane to divert after he's cha...
|Mar 10
|wichita-rick
|6
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|Mar 3
|Tolerman
|31
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|AQR Capital Mgmt LLC Has $494,032,000 Position ...
|Feb 24
|collins
|1
|Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold...
|Feb 22
|rpt777
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC