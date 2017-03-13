2 More Airlines Offer Excuses and Cut...

2 More Airlines Offer Excuses and Cut Revenue Guidance

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines slashed their first-quarter revenue outlooks late last week, blaming mild weather and other factors. Delta isn't alone in facing a bumpier ride than it had expected this quarter.

