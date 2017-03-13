$2.7 billion renovations drag on at Honolulu airport
A $2.7 billion modernization project at the Honolulu airport has been going on for years and shows no signs of wrapping up soon. Honolulu International Airport officials said the renovations are about two-thirds complete in terms of time, though they're only about halfway through with construction work, Hawaii News Now reported .
