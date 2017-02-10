Woman says United Airlines is at fault for her dog's death
Kathleen Considine wrote a Facebook post concerning her seven-year-old dog Jacob - and the way he was allegedly treated by United Airlines Claims Jacob landed in Chicago and didn't fit on the plane to Portland, so he was kept in a kennel for 20 hours until the next flight he could fit on Also claims Jacob was 'disoriented and non-responsive' in Portland and was told by a United agent the dog may have been given medication Considine wrote that her pet was taken to an emergency vet and 'he was pronounced dead after 8 min of CPR' Airline says it 'worked to ensure Jacob's comfort throughout his entire journey and he showed no signs of distress nor behave in a way' suggesting he was ill Kathleen Considine wrote a Facebook post concerning her seven-year-old dog Jacob - and the way he was allegedly treated.
