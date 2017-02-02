With Trump in office, American, other U.S. airlines resume fight...
The three biggest U.S. airlines asked for a meeting with new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to discuss their long-held contention that billions of government subsidies enable the Persian Gulf carriers to compete unfairly for passengers.
