Wine Flight back for second vintage

Premium New Zealand wines, paired with stunning views of the regions where they are produced, were on the inflight menu for leading international media and wine experts today. For the second successive year, New Zealand Winegrowers and Air New Zealand hosted more than 50 sommeliers, trade representatives and media, including writers from the New York Times and The Sunday Times Irish Edition on the unique Wine Flight over some of the nation's key regions.

