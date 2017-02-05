Why I'm Still Betting on JetBlue Airways Corporation
However, the popular discount carrier hasn't had an auspicious start to the year. JetBlue shares have already fallen about 14% since the beginning of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities?
|Fri
|Faster Flights Fo...
|1
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants
|Jan 25
|In word only
|2
|Teddy bear takes Detroit airport adventure afte...
|Jan 12
|Spotted Girl
|8
|San Francisco Focus City VX
|Jan 10
|Focus City or Hub
|3
|Northwest, baggage handler impasse heads to judge (May '06)
|Jan '17
|jcr
|99
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC