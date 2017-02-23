Warren Buffett Southwest Airlines Tak...

Warren Buffett Southwest Airlines Takeover? Possible, Analysts Say

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Is billionaire investor Warren Buffett eyeing a takeover of Southwest Airlines? Analysts including Morgan Stanley have begun to speculate as much. Despite having previously disparaged airline stocks and the industry as a whole, Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway investing group bought large amounts of stock in each of the four major airlines - Delta, United, American, and Southwest - in late 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Downgraded to "Hold... Wed rpt777 1
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Feb 17 Freud 12
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Feb 16 Econo 2
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) Feb 10 Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... Feb 9 OldCapt 2
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Feb 6 Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,370 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC