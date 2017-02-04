US Customs allows US-bound travelers to board their airlines
Delta passengers wait in line at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after Delta Air Lines grounded all domestic flights due to automation issues, Sunday, January 29, 2017, in Atlanta. After a Federal Judge in Seattle has issued temporary restraining order on US President Donald Trump's controversial executive order temporarily banning Muslim countries from the Middle East to enter United States, US Customs and Border Protection ordered all US bound airlines to again to accommodate travelers to board their aircraft.
