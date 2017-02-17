UPDATE 1-Gol's loss narrows as Brazil rally drives down expenses
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's second biggest airline, reported a smaller than expected fourth-quarter net loss as falling borrowing costs and a strengthening domestic currency helped to offset the impact of stagnant revenue growth. Sao Paulo-based Gol, which ranks second by fleet size after LATAM Airlines Group, said on Friday that it lost a net 30.2 million reais the past quarter, down 97 percent from a loss of 1.13 billion reais a year before.
