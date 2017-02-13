There are on the USA Today story from 12 hrs ago, titled United pilot taken off flight after rant about election, divorce. In it, USA Today reports that:

United Airlines said it's investigating after one of its pilots took to a plane's intercom system this past Saturday with a bizarre rant. United pilot taken off flight after rant about election, divorce United Airlines said it's investigating after one of its pilots took to a plane's intercom system this past Saturday with a bizarre rant.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.