United pilot taken off flight after rant about election, divorce

There are 11 comments on the USA Today story from 12 hrs ago, titled United pilot taken off flight after rant about election, divorce. In it, USA Today reports that:

United Airlines said it's investigating after one of its pilots took to a plane's intercom system this past Saturday with a bizarre rant.

inbred Genius

#1 11 hrs ago
Can you fly this airplane, and land it?
Surely you cant' be serious?

inbred Genius

#2 11 hrs ago
Here's the weather report Johnny, what can you make of it?

Christsharian Law

#3 11 hrs ago
In many ways having a meltdown of sorts is an appropriate reaction to recent events. Cheering recent events is clearly flying with the landing gear down for the entire trip, as it were.

inbred Genius

#4 10 hrs ago
Christsharian Law wrote:
In many ways having a meltdown of sorts is an appropriate reaction to recent events. Cheering recent events is clearly flying with the landing gear down for the entire trip, as it were.
so you are saying you fly by the seat of your pants?

davy

#5 10 hrs ago
Christsharian Law wrote:
In many ways having a meltdown of sorts is an appropriate reaction to recent events. Cheering recent events is clearly flying with the landing gear down for the entire trip, as it were.
cheer up,could be worse,hilldabeast could have won

Christsharian Law

#6 10 hrs ago
inbred Genius wrote:
so you are saying you fly by the seat of your pants?
Oh I freely cra pped them at that election result.

Captain Yesterday

“Trump is Putin's Boy”

#7 10 hrs ago
While I don't blame anyone for being upset at the recent election, this is not acceptable. If you can't fly the plane, stay home. Get counseling. Don't scare the passengers.

Take some time off.

Captain Yesterday

“Trump is Putin's Boy”

#8 10 hrs ago
davy wrote:
<quoted text>

cheer up,could be worse,hilldabeast could have won
Your mother's name is Hilda?

davy

#9 10 hrs ago
Captain Yesterday wrote:
<quoted text>

Your mother's name is Hilda?
no capt fucktard

Flowerz7788

#10 10 hrs ago
Captain Yesterday

“Trump is Putin's Boy”

#11 4 hrs ago
davy wrote:
<quoted text>

no capt fucktard
Odd name for a woman, but hey...

