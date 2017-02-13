United pilot taken off flight after rant about election, divorce
There are 11 comments on the USA Today story from 12 hrs ago, titled United pilot taken off flight after rant about election, divorce. In it, USA Today reports that:
United Airlines said it's investigating after one of its pilots took to a plane's intercom system this past Saturday with a bizarre rant. United pilot taken off flight after rant about election, divorce United Airlines said it's investigating after one of its pilots took to a plane's intercom system this past Saturday with a bizarre rant.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.
|
Since: Oct 08
25,895
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Can you fly this airplane, and land it?
Surely you cant' be serious?
|
Since: Oct 08
25,895
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Here's the weather report Johnny, what can you make of it?
|
#3 11 hrs ago
In many ways having a meltdown of sorts is an appropriate reaction to recent events. Cheering recent events is clearly flying with the landing gear down for the entire trip, as it were.
|
Since: Oct 08
25,895
|
#4 10 hrs ago
so you are saying you fly by the seat of your pants?
|
#5 10 hrs ago
cheer up,could be worse,hilldabeast could have won
|
#6 10 hrs ago
Oh I freely cra pped them at that election result.
|
“Trump is Putin's Boy”
Since: Oct 10
14,684
Fight Trump
|
#7 10 hrs ago
While I don't blame anyone for being upset at the recent election, this is not acceptable. If you can't fly the plane, stay home. Get counseling. Don't scare the passengers.
Take some time off.
|
“Trump is Putin's Boy”
Since: Oct 10
14,684
Fight Trump
|
#8 10 hrs ago
Your mother's name is Hilda?
|
#9 10 hrs ago
no capt fucktard
|
#10 10 hrs ago
flirygrla76 is my K iK hit me up if you want to have hot fun with a 22 fem
|
“Trump is Putin's Boy”
Since: Oct 10
14,684
Fight Trump
|
#11 4 hrs ago
Odd name for a woman, but hey...
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16)
|Feb 10
|Consultant
|4
|United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da...
|Feb 9
|OldCapt
|2
|Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11)
|Feb 6
|Phart Loudly
|139
|Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10)
|Feb 6
|Lone Tall Tex
|3
|New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities?
|Feb 3
|Faster Flights Fo...
|1
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del...
|Jan 30
|rpt777
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC