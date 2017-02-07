United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'damning and...

United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico w...

The Trump administration's immigration policies are "damning and damaging" to the US, Oscar Munoz, the chief executive of United Airlines, said. He talked about Trump's plan to build a wall on the US's southern border as well as his executive order temporarily barring immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries.

