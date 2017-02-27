United, after years of declining revenue, hits the thrusters
United Airlines, which lost the distinction of being the world's biggest carrier after shrinking for several years, plans to regain lost ground by adding more flights from key airports this summer. The airline wants to upgrade facilities at key airports and trim the use of smaller planes on important business routes.
