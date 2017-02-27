United adding daily non-stop from Ren...

United adding daily non-stop from Reno to Chicago O'Hare

15 hrs ago

Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority president Marily Mora announced Monday the flights will begin June 8 between Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International. American Airlines currently provides service between Reno and O'Hare, and Southwest Airlines flies between Reno and Chicago's Midway International.

Chicago, IL

