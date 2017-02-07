U.S. border policies could drive fore...

U.S. border policies could drive foreign visitors to Canada, WestJet CEO says

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The News

The head of WestJet Airlines says he sees a possible silver lining with the uncertainty surrounding new U.S. border policies: a boost in international visitors to Canada. CEO Gregg Saretsky said while the airline hasn't yet seen any jump in interest to its Canadian destinations, he believes the potential is there given the rapidly changing situation in the U.S. "As border issues and political issues continue to intensify, I think there's perhaps an opportunity for Canada to benefit from increasing foreign tourist arrivals," Saretsky said Tuesday on an earnings conference call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... 12 hr spysea 1
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Mon Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Mon Lone Tall Tex 3
New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities? Feb 3 Faster Flights Fo... 1
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
Virgin America Flight Attendants Jan 25 In word only 2
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,747 • Total comments across all topics: 278,664,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC