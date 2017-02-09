Trump vows to modernize airports in m...

Trump vows to modernize airports in meeting with airline execs

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

President Trump slammed a federal agency's multibillion-dollar effort to modernize its air traffic control system and promised to upgrade the nation's airports during his meeting with top airline executives on Thursday morning. "I have a pilot who's a real expert, and he said ... [the government] is instituting a massive, multibillion-dollar project, but they're using the wrong equipment," Trump said to airline CEOs, airport officials and air cargo carriers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Would Alaska Air Group keep Virgin America's Ai... (Mar '16) 1 hr Consultant 4
News United Airlines CEO: Trump's Mexico wall is 'da... 17 hr OldCapt 2
News Ryanair Boss Proposes Porn on Planes (Nov '11) Feb 6 Phart Loudly 139
News Continental to start new Colorado route (Jul '10) Feb 6 Lone Tall Tex 3
New Eastern Air Lines merger possibilities? Feb 3 Faster Flights Fo... 1
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
News Trump Deflects Migrant Ban Chaos by Blaming Del... Jan 30 rpt777 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC