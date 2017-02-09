Trump vows to modernize airports in meeting with airline execs

President Trump slammed a federal agency's multibillion-dollar effort to modernize its air traffic control system and promised to upgrade the nation's airports during his meeting with top airline executives on Thursday morning. "I have a pilot who's a real expert, and he said ... [the government] is instituting a massive, multibillion-dollar project, but they're using the wrong equipment," Trump said to airline CEOs, airport officials and air cargo carriers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.