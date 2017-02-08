Trump, aviation execs to discuss infrastructure Thursday: sources
U.S. aviation executives will meet with President Donald Trump on Thursday to discuss the industry's aging airports and air traffic control reform, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Invitees include executives from the nation's largest airlines and cargo carriers, as well as directors for several U.S. airports, according to the sources.
