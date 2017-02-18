Travel Tips: Cabo flights, San Jose robots and an Escape Lounge
"Pepper" the robot stands in front of the Pyramid Ale Taproom at the Oakland International Airport in Oakland. Cabo nonstop: Southwest Airlines launched its first international flights from Oakland International Airport to San Jose del Cabo/Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta earlier this month, with three daily flights to Cabo and two to Puerto Vallarta.
