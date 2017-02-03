Top airline investor launches budget carrier in Chile, eyes Latin America
Feb 3 Bill Franke, one of the world's most-influential investors in budget airlines, debuted a low cost carrier in Chile on Friday that aims to expand regionally in the coming years. Franke, co-founder and managing partner of airline-focused investment fund Indigo Partners, said new carrier JetSmart plans to operate three Airbus A320s this year in Chile and add another six in 2018.
