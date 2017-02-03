Top airline investor launches budget carrier in Chile, eyes Latin America

Feb 3 Bill Franke, one of the world's most-influential investors in budget airlines, debuted a low cost carrier in Chile on Friday that aims to expand regionally in the coming years. Franke, co-founder and managing partner of airline-focused investment fund Indigo Partners, said new carrier JetSmart plans to operate three Airbus A320s this year in Chile and add another six in 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.